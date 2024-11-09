Iran will continue to support Axis of Resistance: Diplomat

“The missiles of the resistance target the center of Tel Aviv and the industrial areas of Haifa,” Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani, the foreign minister’s special envoy in West Asia, told IRNA on Saturday on the sidelines of an international conference held in Tehran to honor the martyr Hezbollah chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran continues to prioritize support for the Axis of Resistance and Hezbollah in Lebanon,” he said.

The official noted that the Resistance front has been able to firmly withstand the Israeli war machine since October last year, when the occupying regime launched the ongoing genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, which has also drawn in Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“The Zionist regime has not achieved any of its goals during this period and has suffered significant human losses,” he added.

The Resistance front has rebuilt itself and remains steadfast against the Zionist war machine, Raouf Sheibani said.

