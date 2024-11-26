4261**9417
Justice will be delivered!
Nov 26, 2024, 1:42 PM
News ID: 85671557
After more than 400 days of war and the killing of over 44,000 people in Palestine, the International Criminal Court finally issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the regime’s former war minister Yoav Gallant. Iran’s Supreme Leader has described the verdicts as insufficient, saying they should be turned into death sentences given the level of war crimes committed in Gaza in recent months.
