Social media platform X hides Supreme Leader comment on punishing Netanyahu

In a recent post on his X Hebrew account regarding the ICC's arrest warrant for Israel's prime minister, Ayatollah Khamenei stated, "Genocide and the killing of women and children are war crimes. An arrest warrant against Netanyahu is not sufficient; a death sentence should be issued against him and other criminal elements of the Zionist entity."

Meanwhile, due to its double-standards policies on social platforms, the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, hid the tweet from the Hebrew account, with a brief statement indicating that “This post violated the X rules.”

This situation is significant because the X platform has not addressed tweets from Israeli leaders that threaten to assassinate various resistance leaders, including Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem and even the Supreme Leader of Iran.

Furthermore, the X platform has remained silent on the inhumane comments made by the leader of the Zionist regime, who described and confirmed the deaths of 44,000 people. In contrast, it has hidden the tweet from the Supreme Leader of Iran, who discussed the legal implications and stated that any legal ruling should be proportional to the crimes committed.

This is not the first time the US-based company has targeted the Supreme Leader's accounts.

Earlier on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei said that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu must face the death penalty because of his crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Late in October, X suspended a Hebrew-language account of Khamenei.ir a day after it was launched. The account was later restored.

