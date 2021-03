Norouzpoor said that the meeting between the leader of Catholics of the world and one of the most important religious sources of imitation of Shia Muslims invites Europe and the US to stand up to the fatal virus of Islamophobia, as the Pope himself has made a visit to Iraq in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two religious figures met in Iraq Najaf, Iraq, on Saturday morning.

