Why did E3 take back anti-Iran draft resolution?

As expected, the three EU states dropped their anti-Iran draft resolution at the Board of Governors on Thursday. Certain reports said they would put forward a resolution against Iran’s decision to suspend some nuclear inspections and its withdrawal from voluntary implementation of the IAEA Additional Protocol.

Observers believe that after Joe Biden took the office in the United States and his decision to bridge the gap with the European powers, they will adopt stances with the US green light. France has announced that Washington supports the Troika’s decision on the draft resolution, but what happened that the US and the E3 decided to take it back.



Iran’s seriousness



Iran’s serious warnings and its commitment to implement promises have affected the E3 decision. Ali Akbar Salehi, the director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), warned that the Islamic Republic will take reciprocal measures in reaction to possible resolution against the country.



The Iranian diplomacy apparatus has also cautioned that any anti-Iran measure could disrupt the status quo. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh underlined that accusing and threatening will not bear any fruit, because Tehran will respond to positive measures with positive reactions and negative actions with proper ones.



Another reason is that the Western side has witnessed the Iranians’ compliance and cooperation with the IAEA. A few days before end of deadline of the Iranian parliament on the lifting of sanctions, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi visited Iran and both sides agreed upon continuation of monitoring activities for up to three months. Tehran accepted to implement the IAEA Safeguards Agreement, while putting an end to the implementation of the Additional Protocol and regulatory access based on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



West’s concern about Iran-IAEA accord



Reuters reported that Tehran warned it will withdraw the temporary agreement with the IAEA, if the US puts forward an anti-Iran resolution. The United States and its European allies are well aware that more pressures on the Islamic Republic will backfire and wipe out the existing tiny hope for revival of the JCPOA.



Analysts believe that Iran has a limited patience and Tehran’s efforts to continue cooperation with the IAEA does not mean the country will accept unlawful and irrational demands.



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani advised the European states that they should not harm the amicable ties between Iran and Europe. International relations experts are of the opinion that the Europeans’ retreat from their anti-Iran stance will de-escalate tensions. However, it is worth mentioning that the US should lift the criminal sanctions and abide by its commitments under the JCPOA in order to normalize the heated situation.

1424

