Iran warns of consequences of Israel’s mistaken measure

He made the remark in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres where he wrote that "The incident has all the characteristic of a complicated false flag operation by actors in order to pursue their malign policies and to advance their illegitimate objectives.

The Israeli regime that threatens Iran on almost daily basis, desperately attempts, through accusing Iran as well as playing victim, to distract attentions away from all its destabilizing acts and malign practices across the region.

The International community must not lose sight of the crimes, brutalities and threats of the Israeli regime, in particular its occupation of Palestine and parts of other countries as well as its persistent military adventurism in such a volatile region as the Middle East."

He added that the Zionist regime must “be held accountable for all such unlawful and reckless activities and also be reminded that it will bear all consequences as a result of any possible miscalculation.”

