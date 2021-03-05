Supreme Leader urges people, officials to protect plants, environment

The Supreme Leader made the remarks here on Friday while participating in a special event on the occasion of National Arbor Day by planting two young trees.

Ayatollah Khamenei planted two saplings in the yard of the Leadership’s Office on the occasion of the National Natural Resources Day and the National Arbor Day.

Iran's Supreme Leader described plants as an important factor in the development of civilization, noting that Islam attaches great importance to plant saplings as a good act.

Expressing regret over destroying forests and natural resources by those who only think of their own profits, he urged all people and officials to stand against acts that damage the environment.

Elsewhere, the Leader referred to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “Last year, during Nowruz, people fully observed recommendations and repelled a great danger but this year, the danger has increased and is more extensive; so all people should observe the recommendations.”

Whatever the Coronavirus Prevention and Combat Headquarters says should be implemented, he said, noting that he will definitely have no trips during Nowruz.

On Arbor Day, individuals and groups are encouraged to plant trees and many countries mark the occasion.

National Tree Planting Day (Arbor Day) is the day when Individuals and groups throughout the country are encouraged to plant and care for trees. Every year, just before the Iranian New Year, millions of Iranians plant trees to mark the tree-planting week and hail the advent of spring.

National Tree Planting Day, is annually celebrated on the fifteenth day of Esfand, the last month on the Iranian calendar, which usually corresponds with March 5. The day marks the beginning of National Week of Natural Resources (March 5-12).

