Supreme Leader plants trees on national tree planting day

Concurrent with National Tree Planting Day, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei planted two fruit tree saplings on Friday.

National Tree Planting Day (Arbor Day) is the day when Individuals and groups throughout the country are encouraged to plant and care for trees. Every year, just before the Iranian New Year, millions of Iranians plant trees to mark the tree-planting week and hail the coming of spring.

National Tree Planting Day, is annually celebrated on the fifteenth day of Esfand, the last month on the Iranian calendar, which usually corresponds with March 5. The day marks the beginning of National Week of Natural Resources (March 5-12).

