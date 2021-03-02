Turkish Airlines to resume flights to Shiraz

Speaking to IRNA, Karim Aghaei said that Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines will resume its flight to Shiraz from Istanbul on March 10.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, Turkish Airlines canceled many flights, including to Shiraz and vice versa, over the past 12 months, he added.

He noted that following the removal of restrictions, Turkish Airlines will resume its flight from Istanbul to Shiraz and vice versa on March 10.

Shiraz-Istanbul flights are scheduled every Saturday, Sunday, and Thursday, Karim Aghaei added.

Corona pandemic has caused huge losses to the International civil aviation sector with reports showing that airlines lost billions of dollars because of flight cancellations.

