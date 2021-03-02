National Conference on Fars Province Biodiversity opens in Shiraz

Fars Province Department of Environment Director General Hamid Zoharabi said in the inauguration ceremony that we aim to explore importance of biodiversity and its impacts on other components of life such as culture, community, literature, art, climate change and COVID-19 pandemic.

The scientific secretary of the First National Conference of Biodiversity Hamidreza Esmaeili for his part pointed out the aims of this scientific event, as saying that the study of different species of living organisms in Iran, their importance, education and diversity, the impact of cultural and political issues on biodiversity as well as health aspects, including the issue of the coronavirus at the two - day conference.

160 articles have been submitted to the Secretariat of the conference, some of which will be delivered online , some in a pre-recorded speech, and others in a virtual poster, Esmaeili added.

Today is World Wildlife Day with the theme: "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet," as a way to highlight the central role of forests, forest species and ecosystems services in sustaining the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people in global community.

