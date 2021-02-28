Iran-Russia trade on right track: Envoy

Saying that exporting goods from Iran to Russia had a 105% growth in 2020, Jalali said in the video conference that considering the high capacities, the amount of trade is still low.

Noting that the relations between Iran and Russia are at a good level in political, security, and military issues, he added that Russia has 270 billion dollars of import, and Iran can be a good provider of high-quality goods for Russia.

As both countries are exporters of energy, they cannot have vast cooperation in this regard, he said, adding that Iran has good capacities in fruits, cucurbits, and dried fruits to export to Russia.

Jalali said that the noticeable thing that happened in 2020 is that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the US oppressive sanctions, and maximum pressure policy, Iranian export increased by 105 percent, reaching from $390 million to $800 million.

He also said Iran had $1.22 billion of import from Russia in 2020.

