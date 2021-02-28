Feb 28, 2021, 2:55 PM
Pakistan, India joint statement an important step towards peace: Iran

Tehran, Feb 28, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Sunday welcomed a joint ceasefire statement by Pakistan and India and described it as an important step towards peace and stability in South Asia.

Khatibzadeh welcomed the joint statement issued by Pakistan and India on their agreement on maintaining ceasefire carefully on the control line.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman described the agreement as an important step towards peace and stability in South Asia and expressed hope that the two countries take more steps in this regard.

Earlier this week, Pakistan and India agreed on strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and cease firing along the de facto border in disputed Kashmir after months of dispute.

The two sides have accused each other of being responsible for ceasefire violations. The two sides regularly exchange fire along the ceasefire line known as the Line of Control (LoC) that has separated the two countries for decades.

