Iran rules out alleged discrimination against ethnic groups

Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Ali Baqeri Kani made the remarks in reaction to statement by UN High Commissioner on Human Rights criticizing Iranian code-of-conduct of the minorities.

Baqeri said that Iranian ethnic groups are not minority, but they are citizens of 'the whole Iran'.

Baqeri Kani wrote in his twitter account, "Ms. Commissioner; Iranian ethnic groups are not 'minority', they are 'the whole Iran'."

"If politics didn't prevent you to take a trip to Iran and you were allowed to closely see Iran's realities, you would notice how Lurs, Kurds, Turks, Turkmens, Arabs, Baluchs, Fars people, etc. shout at the aliens: 'We are Iranians'," he added.

UN High Commissioner on Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had claimed that a coordinated campaign in Iran had targeted minorities in Sistan & Baluchestan and Khuzestan provinces.

