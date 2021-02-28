Jask Free Trade Zone serves as safe int'l link

Fereydoun Hemmati said establishing Jask Free Zone was very useful for foreign trade thanks to the human resources available in the province, adding that it is necessary to promote security, social welfare and economy of the region.

Taking advantage of human resources of the province and creating jobs is one of the main parameters for attracting people's participation in economic development, he added.

Earlier on November 19, 2020, Hemmati said that 97 kilometers of road was inaugurated in the provincial city of Jask, and 171 more kilometers are under construction in five projects.

He also referred to petroleum and refinery mega projects in Jask, saying that Mokran Coasts will become Iran's new energy and petrochemical industry hub soon.

"Mokran coastline can play a special role in the future of marine exchanges,” Hemmati noted.

Mokran coastal region is located in Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran and southwestern Pakistan, it is a 600-mi (1,000-km) stretch along the Gulf of Oman from Ra's (cape) al-Kūh, Iran (west of Jask), to Lasbela District, Pakistan (near Karachi).

Mokran is a semi-desert coastal strip in the South of Sistan and Baluchestan, in Pakistan and Iran, along the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

