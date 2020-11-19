President Rouhani inaugurates roads in south, central Iran

The inauguration ceremony was held through a video conference as many world events, meetings, and sports games are being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor General of Hormuzgan Province Fereydoun Hemmati said that 97 kilometers of road was inaugurated today in the provincial city of Jask, and 171 more kilometers are under construction in five projects.

In another online ceremony, President Rouhani inaugurated a 63-kimoleter freeway in Isfahan province, central Iran. The plan will reduce pollution and accidents, and eases traffic.

The Government has worked out different projects all over the country in line with guidelines of the Supreme Leader called "Surge in Production" for the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020).

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish