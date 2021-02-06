Iran's Qeshm Island can be export hub of petrochemical products: official

Mohammadi made the remarks in a press conference in Tehran on Saturday.

He said that the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea have a great potential for the development of the petrochemical industry and so far permits have been issued for the development of petrochemical industries in Qeshm Island, Special Parsian Economic Zone, Bandar-e-Jask, and Iran's Mokran Coasts.

Mokran coastal region is located in Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran and southwestern Pakistan, it is a 600-mi (1,000-km) stretch along the Gulf of Oman from Ra's (cape) al-Kūh, Iran (west of Jask), to Lasbela District, Pakistan (near Karachi).

Mokran is a semi-desert coastal strip in the South of Sistan and Baluchestan, in Pakistan and Iran, along the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

According to official statistics, about 40,000 jobs have been created directly and two to 3,000 indirectly.

Iran’s Mokran coastal area are the perfect places for the development of the petrochemical industry and, given the wide availability of gas resources, are highly valuable for this region's development.

The strategic position of Mokran coasts, along the Sea of Oman, the new port will be established to increase Iran’s marine traffic in international waters and the oceans.

Governor-General of Hormozgan province Fereidoun Hemmati too on Nov 20, 2020, said that petroleum and refinery mega projects are being done in Jask County, adding that Mokran Coasts will become Iran's new energy and petrochemical industry hub soon.

Fereidoun Hemmati who had visited the implementing process of oil and refinery projects in the coasts of Mokran told local media on Friday that mega projects in the oil transmission line, the oil export terminal, and the port and offshore oil export are underway in Jask County.

"Mokran coastline can play a special role in the future of marine exchanges,” Hemmati added.

