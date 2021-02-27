Shamkhani: Iran will not let revival of Takfiri terrorism in region

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Shamkhani criticized the US military movements in Iraq, saying that the delay in implementing Iraqi parliament approval with regard to withdrawal of the US military forces from Iraq is the cause of escalation and crisis in the region.

He emphasized maintaining cooperation between regional countries in line with deescalation of tensions and holding constrictive talks for reducing crises.

He expressed deep concern about the current tragic humanitarian situation in Yemen saying that the US abetted to the Saudi-led massacre in Yemen amounted to "Genocide".

Shamkhani said Iran is ready to cooperate on ending four-year war in Yemen.

Meanwhile, Fuad Hussein presented a report of the recent political and security developments in Iraq, saying security and stability are infrastructures for national political and economic development.

The Iraqi foreign minister said that security is a priority for a country like Iraq which has been involved in fighting terrorism and insecurity for many years.

He said that Iraqi Government has decided resolve to pay its debts to Iran.

The Iraqi foreign minister said that thanks to the efforts made by Iraqi financial and banking institutes, some of the obstacles have been removed and Iraq will start paying back its arrears to Iran soon.

