People should observe protocols even in normal COVID-19 conditions: Rouhani

In the national anti-coronavirus headquarters meeting on Saturday morning, Rouhani thanked all nurses and health workers, referring to the national nurse's day.



He also pointed to the elevated activities like cleaning houses and shopping by the people as New Year's eve is looming, and said that social distancing might be neglected in this condition and the nation would see its consequences two or three weeks later.



He asked people to practice New Year-related customs while observing health protocols even if the conditions were normal and the fourth peak didn't appear.



The President underlined that thanks to the beginning of vaccination, conditions would improve for healthcare workers, elderly people and those with underlying conditions, and the government was focused on buying vaccines.



Stating that the initial stage of vaccine development resembles the first days when people and governments had struggle providing masks, Rouhani underlined that wealthy countries want to have all the vaccines but their moral duty is to thinks of the whole people of the world.



"This is a pandemic and that means that even if the whole residents of a country receive the vaccine, the nation is still vulnerable because of communications with other nations. Therefore, a global immunity is possible when the whole world is vaccinated," Rouhani said.



The President referred to the Khouzestan province which is the only region in Iran to experience the fourth peak of the pandemic and said that the only red-flagged cities are in that region.



He also stressed that even there were enough vaccines it could take months for all the people to receive, that's why people must observe protocols.

