Iraqi FM meets with Shamkhani

Fuad Hussein arrived in Tehran on Saturday for consultations with Iranian officials.

Fuad Hussein is scheduled to meet with Iranian officials especially Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on issues of mutual interest.

Fuad Hussein paid a visit to Tehran last September during which he conferred with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

