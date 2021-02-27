Feb 27, 2021, 11:34 AM
Iran Government passes plan to save Gorgan Bay: Jahangiri

Gorgan, Feb 27, IRNA – Iranian Government has passed a seven-year plan for conservation of the Gulf of Gorgan, also known as Gorgan Bay, First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Saturday.

Jahangiri made the remarks speaking to reporters upon arrival in the northern province of Gorgan.

He said that the plan was passed in the government following a proposal by the Department of Environment. 

Jahangiri said that the Government decided to launch Inchebron Free Zone.

The Government plan for launching the new free zone has been approved by the cabinet ministers, he said, however noting that due to a disagreement between the Parliament and the Guardian Council, the Expediency Council has to decide about the plan.  

