Iran Government passes plan to save Gorgan Bay: Jahangiri

Jahangiri made the remarks speaking to reporters upon arrival in the northern province of Gorgan.

He said that the plan was passed in the government following a proposal by the Department of Environment.

Jahangiri said that the Government decided to launch Inchebron Free Zone.

The Government plan for launching the new free zone has been approved by the cabinet ministers, he said, however noting that due to a disagreement between the Parliament and the Guardian Council, the Expediency Council has to decide about the plan.

