French-made arms causing disaster in Yemen: Iran Envoy

Speakers have used the Human Rights Council sessions to make threadbare claims about Iran and this is while no country can claim that it is flawless in promotion of human rights, said Mohammad Sadati Nejad in reaction to claims made by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian about violation of human rights in Iran, adding that there is always room for progress.

Le Drian had expressed concern over the fate of dual citizen prisoners in Iran.

Iranian representative, Sadati Nejad, said that the US, Canada, France, and Germany, who have a terrible record of systematic violation of minorities, do not have the rights to give others ethic advice, adding that as the country is pioneer to proliferate terrorism and unilateral and bullying policies against a certain population of the world, the US should be made accountable for economic terrorism crimes against human rights.

He went on to say that Canada, the US, France, Germany and the US are all accomplices in the wars against the people of Yemen and Palestine in progress by their customers.

Yemen has changed into the most serious human catastrophe due to France’s and its partners’ arms sale to the warmonger and destructive Saudi Coalition, he added.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies, including the UAE, have been conducting bloody military aggression in Yemen, using arms supplied by their Western backers, especially the US.

The aim of the war has been to bring Yemen's former fugitive president of Yemen Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and defeat the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

