Iran seeks justice against those involved in Gen Soleimani assassination

“Iran delegation at #UPR36 recommended that #USA: -Bring to justice all who were involved in unlawful & criminal assassination of 5 Iranian nationals including Iran’s anti-terrorism hero #GeneralSoleimani,” Iranian diplomatic mission in United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) wrote in its Twitter account.

“Stop imposition of #UCM & embargoes on other nations that have caused a widespread gross violation of basic #HumanRights,” it added.

Iranian mission urged to cooperate with @UN SR on UCM @AlenaDouhan and to end the arbitrary detention of many Iranians under the bogus allegation of violating its unlawful sanctions.

“Take legislative, administrative & judicial measures to end systemic and institutionalized #racism & #racial discrimination against minorities including #AfricanAmericans; - End systematic arbitrary killing & extrajudicial executions across the globe by #drones,” it noted.

Cooperate with #ICC in investigation of #WarCrimes by #US military; -Reverse decision to sanction ICC prosecutors; -End its complicity in #Saudi atrocities against #Yemeni people & Israeli regime's against Palestinians; -Stop selling arms to Saudi & Israeli regime,” Iranian UNOG mission reiterated.

Lieutenant General Soleimani who was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander was assassinated by the US along with the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces with a record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to the heinous crime against the Iranian Commander who was on an official mission to Baghdad.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq.

