Closing PMD file, major blow to propaganda with IAEA: President

Speaking during a cabinet session, the president said that when the way to work with the UN nuclear agency is destroyed, there will be no other way.

On a Parliament Act – known as Strategic Action Law – Rouhani said that the government has implemented 100% of the Parliament Act.

He, however, said that the government acted artfully and intelligently in such a way that the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA admitted that Iran did not intend to stop cooperation with the agency.

The president said that breaking the agreement with the agency is playing on the enemy’s ground.

“We are firmly standing on JCPOA,” Rouhani said, adding, “we may have reduced our commitments for some reasons but we agree with the entirety of the JCPOA.”

He urged the US to put aside the “economic terrorism” against Iran, saying, when Washington does so, the way for its return to the negotiating table will be open.

