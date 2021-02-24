A man with suicide vest arrested in Tehran

The suspect had been under surveillance owing to his collusion with counterrevolutionary entities.

He had been identified few days ago at Tehran highway gate, Brigadier General Hossein Rahimi said at a ceremony this morning.

The suspect was carrying remote explosives, the police chief told reporters.

The suspect was arrested about 30-40 minutes before he had planned to detonate his suicide vest among people when they stop their cars to pay traffic toll at the highway gate.

One police officer vigilantly stopped and arrested the suspect.

