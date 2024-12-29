Anzali Wetland facing threat of drying up

The water level in Anzali Wetland, located in the northern Iranian province of Gilan, has been reducing in the past years. The wetland, registered on the Ramsar Convention List in 1975, is now facing a reduction of up to 2.5 meters in depth.

Anzali Wetland is facing environmental threats caused by different factors from invasive water hyacinths to industrial and agricultural wastewater. Studies show that the wetland will dry up within 35 years or even sooner unless immediate measures are taken to save it.