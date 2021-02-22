Iran hopes Syrian constitution committee meeting to be held soon

Speaking through video-conferencing with Italian Foreign Ministry's Special Envoy for Syria Paolo Dionisi, Khaji referred to Astana initiative in Sochi and noted that different aspects of the Syrian Crisis were discussed in the meeting and participants stressed political solution of the crisis, humanitarian aids to Syrians, and countering terrorism.

Guarantors of Astana format – Iran, Russia, and Turkey – issued a statement to support the political solutions and Syrian Constitutional Committee, he said.

Referring to Iran’s stance and the important and constructive role of Astana talks, Dionisi said Italian Government supports international initiative of Pedersen and efforts made by Astana format.

Dionisi added that Rome is willing to cooperate with other international players, including Iran, in order to have a role in the Syrian peace process.

The two parties stressed regular talks and consultations.

9417**2050

