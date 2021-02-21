Health official advises Iranians to trust Iran-made coronavirus vaccine

Mohraz pointed out that when the Iran-made vaccine is on the market, everyone can use it trustfully.

"I am honored that after many years, vaccination will start in the country and we no longer need foreign states to provide vaccines," she further noted.

Vaccine manufacturing requires some basic facilities, which unfortunately due to the imposed sanctions, it was not possible to have infrastructure equipment in Iran, she underlined.

She went on to say that the necessary technology and conditions were provided by intelligent Iranians to make vaccines in the country.

Iran’s Center for Contagious Decease Control on Wednesday announced the details of the COVID-19 vaccination program, according to which 60 million Iranians would receive 120 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in a year.

