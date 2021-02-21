Final report of COV-Iran Barekat vaccine to be presented in early March

Doctor Hamed Hosseini told reporters that the team is ready for the next phase.

Doctor Hosseini said that the report of hybrid phases of 2 and 3 of COV-Iran Barekat vaccine has been presented to the Food and Drug Administration Of Iran (IFDA) and the last recipient of the vaccine received the second dose a few days ago.

Hosseini said that the study will go on with 400 other volunteers and if the results are convincing, the third phase will start with about 20,000 volunteers, then effectiveness of the vaccine will be announced with more certainty.

He went on to say that two months after the second and third phases, it will become determined that what doses and with what intervals should be used for public vaccination.

Most probably the final results of the study will be published in mid-May and the permit for public use of the vaccine will be announced, he said.

9417**2050

