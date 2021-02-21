JCPOA can be revived by gaining Iranian trust: Russian academic

Without confidence-building between Tehran and Washington, there is no hope for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCOA), Leonid Ivashov told IRNA in an interview on Sunday.

Ivashov said that the end of Donald Trump’s term of office, during which only the demands of Israel and the Zionist lobbies were done, is a good chance for the process of revival of the JCPOA to be started.

Saying that Iran and the US can make simultaneous moves to revive the deal, he added China and Russia that have good relations with Tehran can guarantee its moves and the three European members of the JCPOA – France, the UK, and Germany – can guarantee Washington’s move, the first of which should be US removing the unilateral sanctions.

According to Ivashov, the US have imposed several sanction packages on Iran after leaving the deal, and the decision-making structure of the US does not let the sanctions be removed all at once and Iran should accept this fact.

Saying that Russia is ready for taking steps with participation of Iran and the US, he added Washington and Tehran look determined to solve the issue as well.

In the past 15 years, the enemies of Iran have been saying that Iran is close to making the bomb and even gave special dates, but Tehran never made the bomb, which should be taken into consideration by the White House and it should not become a tool in the hands of certain political forces in the region, he said.

