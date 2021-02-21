President upbeat with financial management in US Economic War

Speaking in the 205th session of the economic coordination committee on Sunday, Rouhani said that thanks to accurate planning, especially the arrangements made in the context of the budget plan, the Government managed to coordinate revenues and the expenditures.

He also stressed the importance of rendering urgent aid to quake-hit people in southwestern Iran and assistance to repair the houses damaged by the quake.

Earlier, Rouhani said that Iran's economic relations are entering a new phase and that views of Iranian trade partners have changed.

He said that it is clear that the defeated enemy of the economic war aims to break the country's economic tranquility.

He said that the country's economic situation is improving rapidly, but keeping such development requires calm and peace in the market.

The enemies are trying to downgrade Iranian's victory in the economic war, he added.

