In an interview with IRNA, Nezam-Mafi pointed out that since taking office of the new U.S. administration, the sensitivities to the financial channel between Iran and Switzerland have declined.

He expressed the hope that banks would make their transactions easier in this way.

Swiss companies are one of the few European ones that did not leave Iran after the US started to impose sanctions and maximum pressure on the country, he stated.

