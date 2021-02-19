US sends signal to Iran on JCPOA

“The #JCPOA at a critical moment,” Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora has recently tweeted.

“Intense talks with all participants and the US. I am ready to invite them to an informal meeting to discuss the way forward,” he added.

Meanwhile, Russia and China as non-European parties of the JCPOA have stressed the need for speeding up the US return to the deal and the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

Russian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, too, has in a message criticized the position of France, the UK and Germany with regard to the renovation of the Iran nuclear deal.

"E-3 continue to advocate for a '#JCPOA plus agreement'," Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

"The position of the new US administration in this regard, as it is articulated by senior officials, seems to be more realistic: first restore full implementation of the nuclear deal with #Iran and then address other issues," he added.

Also, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has tweeted that "instead of sophistry & putting onus on Iran, E3/EU must abide by own commitments & demand an end to Trump's legacy of #EconomicTerrorism against Iran."

He further said: "Our remedial measures are a response to US/E3 violations. Remove the cause if you fear the effect."

7129**1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish