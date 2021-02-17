Feb 17, 2021, 6:49 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84233484
0 Persons

Tags

Iran-IAEA ties main topic of Grossi’s visit to Tehran: Official

Iran-IAEA ties main topic of Grossi’s visit to Tehran: Official

Tehran, Feb 17, IRNA – The spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Wednesday that the main issue to be addressed on the visit of the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Tehran will be technical issues, Iran’s stopping the beyond-the-safeguards investigation, and the cooperation between Tehran and the Agency.

Behrouz Kamalvandi said Rafael Grossi will arrive in Tehran on Saturday evening and will hold visits with the head and the other officials of the AEOI on Sunday.

Kamalvandi said that the visit is about the method of implementation of content of the February 15 letter of Iran to the Agency about the Majlis strategic law of sanctions removal, adding that it takes place at the request of the IAEA.

He said that the law of Majlis mandates that the Government should stop beyond-the-safeguards inspections by February 23.

Earlier today, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi had announced that IAEA director Grossi is to make a visit to Tehran on Saturday.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 0 =