Iran-IAEA ties main topic of Grossi’s visit to Tehran: Official

Behrouz Kamalvandi said Rafael Grossi will arrive in Tehran on Saturday evening and will hold visits with the head and the other officials of the AEOI on Sunday.

Kamalvandi said that the visit is about the method of implementation of content of the February 15 letter of Iran to the Agency about the Majlis strategic law of sanctions removal, adding that it takes place at the request of the IAEA.

He said that the law of Majlis mandates that the Government should stop beyond-the-safeguards inspections by February 23.

Earlier today, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi had announced that IAEA director Grossi is to make a visit to Tehran on Saturday.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish