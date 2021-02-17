Iran to be hub of science, technology if sanctions lifted: Zarif

He told heads of science and technology parks in the meeting that sci-tech parks can increase effective forces in the country and prevent brain drain.

Zarif said that sci-tech parks can provide Iranian students, who are well attracted by reputable foreign universities, with an opportunity to be active in their own country.

Science and technology parks can prepare the ground for the Iranian students to enter production field beyond the theory, Zarif said.

He further highlighted the great capacities of the knowledge-based companies which can be effective in increasing country's exports.

He said that the Foreign Ministry and all Iranian embassies across the world are ready to help knowledge-based companies to export their products.

Meanwhile, an official at Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, said in the meeting that 45 science and technology parks are now active in the country.

Gholam-Hossein Rahimi said Iranian scholars recorded over 6,000 scientific documents on valid global bases in 2020.

