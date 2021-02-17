Feb 17, 2021, 12:39 PM
Zarif: Implementation of law on Additional Protocol, Govt's duty

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

Tehran, Feb 17, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said here on Wednesday that the government is duty-bound to implement the law approved by Majlis (Parliament) on the voluntary implementation of Additional Protocol.

Iran will stop its voluntary measures with regard to Additional Protocol as of February 23, Zarif told reporters on the sidelines of cabinet session held this morning.

Voluntary implementation of Additional Protocol will halt, but inspection of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues, Zarif added.

In a recently-held interview with Japan's Kyodo news agency, Zarif said the Majlis law has to be implemented.

When the window closes, Iran will enrich further uranium and promote nuclear development, Zarif told the news agency.

