First phase of joint Navy drills in Northern Indian Ocean put into practice

On the second day of the joint naval security exercise in the northern Indian Ocean, the two countries' floating units, which had departed since this morning, carried out the first phase of the exercise, Tahani said.

He added that at this stage of the exercise, the Iranian and Russian vessels shot at the predetermined targets and used various weapons to reach predetermined surface targets at sea. The domestically-developed Jamaran Destroyer was taking the lead in coordinating the attacks at targets.

The drills themed “Joint Cooperation at the sea for the security of maritime trade” will be staged at an area of 17,000 kilometers, the spokesman said.

Noting that the maneuvers carry the message of peace and friendship, Tahani said that boosting the security of international maritime trade, fight against piracy and maritime terrorism, and sharing information about rescue and relief operations are on the agenda of the Navy drills.

