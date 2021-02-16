Iran exports €5m worth of medical equipment to Indonesia

Arya Teb Firouz which is a company affiliated with Pardis Technology Park has signed contract with Barakah Medika Nusantara for selling 700 hemodialysis machines.

The contract was signed on the sidelines of Technology Investment Meeting (TIM 2021) and in the presence of the president of Pardis Technology Park and Indonesian ambassador to Iran.

According to its website, Arya Teb Firouz is the only manufacturer of hemodialysis machine in Iran and the Middle East and according to the utilization license, granted by Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade in July 2017, has the capacity and permit for producing one thousand units of ATF 1022 hemodialysis machines per year.

TIM2021 Hybrid event mission is to serve as platform for both investors and startups to share interests and introduce investment opportunities.

