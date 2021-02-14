Iranian actor to uphold another global honor

‘Any Day Now’ the first feature film directed by Iranian-Finnish director Hamy Ramezan, featuring Shahab Hosseini and ShabnamGhorbani has been nominated in six categories: best film, best director, best screenplay, best cinematography, best sound design and best leading actor (Shahab Hosseini).

Pouria Heidari, the associate producer of the film and casting Iranian actors, said that he was seeking to apply for licenses for screening the movie in Iranian cinemas and online platforms soon.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish