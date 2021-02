Speaking in a provincial meeting on Sunday, Geravand said that 4,000 tons fish is predicted to be farmed next year.

He said that farming baby bass fish and fingerling fish underway are underway for purpose of export from the province.

Cage fish farming is a relatively new method in Iran, whereby cages are placed in lakes, ponds, rivers or seas to breed fish until they can be harvested.

