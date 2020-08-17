Fish farming in southwestern Iran; Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari Prov.

Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari Province, with an annual production of over 22,000 tons of trout, stands on the first place in Iran with regard to producing coldwater fish. Shahrekord, Iran. August 17, 2020. IRNA/ Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi.
