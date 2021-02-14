Iranian Paralympians gain 9 medals in UAE

In the final day of competitions on Saturday, Hajar Safarzadeh who was the only Iranian woman in the visually impaired category, gained the silver medal in Women’s 400-m with a time of 60:00.34 seconds. Athletes from Turkey and Kenia clinched gold and silver with times of 59:14 and 60:08.41 seconds.

Iranian Paralympians secured 9 medals in total in the competition. Mehdi owladi clinched 2 golds, Mehdi Moradi and Behzad Azizi gained gold medals, Saman Pakbaz and Hajar Safarzadeh won silver medals, Vahid Ali Najimi 2 bronzes and Masoud Heidari a bronze medal.

In the category of disabled sports, Iranian Paralympians won 6 medals. Hamed Amiri clinched 2 golds. Saeed Afrouz, Ali Asghar Javanmardi, Alireza Sadeqian and Hamed Amiri gained silver medals.

UAE championship was an important competition for the Paralympians for preparation towards Tokyo Paralympics.

Because of the conditions resulting from the coronavirus pandemics, medals were distributed in a virtual ceremony and handed to the team heads in their residence.

Hamed Amiri, Mehdi Owladi, Behzad Aziri and Vahid Ali Najimi had previously secured qualification for Tokyo Paralympics. However, other athletes have to wait for the UAE competition authorities’ announcement.

Qualification for the Tokyo Paralympics will not be evaluated by number of medals gained, but it would be based on the records Paralympians had set, according to National Paralympics Committee.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish