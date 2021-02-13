Envoy calls for Tehran-Moscow media cooperation

Jalali made the remarks in a meeting with Russian media editors and journalists in Moscow.

He called for establishing a union for Iranian and Russian journalists. He emphasized the need to activate Iran-Russia media committee.

He said that the media play key role for expansion of economic cooperation.

Jalali expressed Iranian Embassy's readiness for cooperation with all Russian media, such as RT as a Television network, TASS, RIA-Novosti, Sputnik, and other official media in Russia to advance interactive communication with Iranian media.

Referring to the necessity of expanding cultural ties of the two countries, the Ambassador said that political relations can always be shaky since political relations are mainly dependent on the resolve of their leaders and perceptions of the international community and regional issues of international relations.

"There are about 500 million people speaking Russian in the regional countries, or it is their second - language, and they are in our neighborhood, but there is no Russian network to recognize Iranian culture in Russia," Jalali said.

"In Russia, there is no Farsi TV channel linking this country to the Iranian nation, therefore, there is no affinity of the cultures," he added.

