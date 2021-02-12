Vice-President: Iran will initiate proceedings with int'l courts v South Korea

Speaking to IRNA, Joneidi said that preparatory works for taking legal actions have been carried out.

In response to a question regarding Iran’s frozen assets in the US, she said that despite shift of power from Trump to Biden Administration, the current US Government is still involved in executing anti-Iran verdicts from its domestic courts.

The US is also trying to block Iran’s assets in Europe in attempt to enforce the verdicts of its domestic courts against Iran, she noted.

Joneidi commended the indictments lodged with the US courts against unlawful freeze of Iranian assets in the US, saying serious legal and diplomatic challenges are necessary to be taken in this regard.

Earlier, Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said South Korean officials promised to release Iranian assets but take no practical steps to pay South Korean arrears to Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been prevented from using its funds with Korean banks, due to the Korean banks’ full cooperation with the US maximum pressure against Iran, he added.

This policy is against international law and not justified by legal principles, Hemmati stated.

Therefore, we believe that those Korean banks should pay the damage suffered by the Islamic Republic of Iran over the past two years, CBI governor stressed.

The amount of such damage is a technical issue which should be determined by banking and financial experts, he noted.

