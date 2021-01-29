Unfreezing Iranian asset by Seoul, effective for tanker's release

In a virtual meeting with Song Young-gil, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee of South Korea, Zonnouri noted the two countries enjoy historical background and longstanding relations in cultural, social, and political-economic areas that can be utilized for resolution of the dispute.

He complained that Seoul Government has blocked Iran's assets exercising the US unlawful sanctions and despite promises made by South Korean Government to release them, no action has been taken in this regard, requiring serious steps need to be taken to end the impasse.

He called for expansion of cooperation and elimination of existing problems and obstacles through sense of understanding , saying that practical measures should be taken to create the atmosphere of trust once again in bilateral relations.

Referring to the seizure of the South Korean tanker, Zonnouri said that the South Korean ship has been seized due to contaminating the waters of the Persian Gulf, adding that it has nothing to do with Iran's blocked assets.

Young-gil said that Seoul is determined to strengthen relations with the Islamic Republic in various areas to develop and expand them.

He added that South Korean parliament insists on settlement of the issue of Iran’s frozen assets in the country and is waiting for a resolution.

3266**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish