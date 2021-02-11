Iran Judiciary Chief meets Iraqi people from all walks of life

Iran’s Judiciary Chief arrived in Baghdad on Monday night at the official invitation of Head of Iraq's Judiciary Faeq Zidan.

Addressing the Iraqi people earlier, he has said that no one can depart the two nations as Iraq had welcomed and hosted the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini for many years.

Raisi and his high-ranking delegation has visited the martyrdom place of former IRGC Qods Force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and his comrades near Baghdad airport during the visit.

He and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met on Tuesday to hold talks on further broadening of bilateral relations.

Also on Tuesday, Raisi made the remarks during a meeting with Faeq Zidan, chairman of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, stressing the need for punishment of American officials, who were accomplice in assassinating resistance commanders, including Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi companion Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

Moreover, Iran’s Judiciary Chief and The President of Iraq Barham Salih met on Wednesday to hold talks on further enhancing of bilateral relations.

Also on Wednesday, Raisi met with the speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives Mohamed al-Halbousi to exchange opinions on bilateral ties and the ways to expand them.

