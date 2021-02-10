Tajik president congratulates Rouhani on Islamic Revolution anniversary

In his message on Tuesday, President Rahmon expressed his country's willingness to widen friendly relations and fruitful cooperation with Iran in all areas.

He said he believes that cordial ties, which have roots in historical and cultural commonalities, between Dushanbe and Tehran will further develop in the future.

At the end of his message, the Tajik president wished prosperity, health, success and peace for the Iranian nation.

February 11, which falls on February 10 this year, is annually commemorated across Iran to mark victory of the Islamic Revolution against Shah in 1979.

On February 1, 1979, the late Imam Khomeini- Father of the Islamic Revolution and Founder of the Islamic Republic- returned to Iran after a 15-year exile. His return led to the victory of the Islamic Revolution only ten days later. The period has been termed as Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) in Iran.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish