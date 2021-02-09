Iranians respond to threat, pressure with resistance: Zarif

In a ceremony attended by foreign ambassadors to congratulate President Hassan Rouhani on the occasion of the anniversary of victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Zarif said that last year was full of anxiety for everyone; the COVID-19 pandemic challenged the world and all country came together to fight the crisis with solidarity, except the ominous Zionist regime that tried to exploit the pain to reach its goals.

The Zionist regime tried to pressure the people of Iran so that the today’s ceremony would not be held, Zarif said, adding that the people of Iran stood against the economic war and economic terrorism of former US President Donald Trump and now they are standing before the history and the world more honorable than ever.

Thanking the ambassadors for having attended the ceremony, he added those who ignited the war against the people of Iran have gone to the dustbin of history.

This might be the best lesson for the posterity that they cannot talk with any language other than respect to those who fought the war, stood against the pressures with no foreign aid, and were triumphant over a regime that was armed to the teeth, Zarif said.

This is a lesson for the new administration in the US and all countries to know how to behave towards the people of Iran, he added.

Iran is celebrating the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution while its reliance on oil is less than ever, he said, adding that although the people suffered a lot, they did not and will never surrender to bullying.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish