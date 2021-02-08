FM official says deleting of ‘Ramsar’ from the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands logo corrected

The Ramsar Convention was the first of the modern instruments seeking to conserve natural resources on a global scale. It is still the only global Convention named after Ramsar that restrains the countries joining it from the unthinking, inadvertent exploitation of their sovereign natural resources.

It is concerned with the most endangered group of habitats, the wetlands. These are shallow open waters - lakes, ponds, rivers, and coastal fringes - and any land which is regularly or intermittently covered or saturated by water - marshes, bogs, swamps, flood plains, and the like.

Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Mazandaran Province Esrafil Amiri said to IRNA on Monday that the issue of deleting the word ‘Ramsar’ from the logo designed on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the international Convention was corrected.

This issue was immediately followed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and it was only misconception of an informal logo, Amiri added.

He said that Secretary-General of the Convention on Wetlands Martha Rojas Urrego explained that in the logo designed to mark the 50th anniversary of the international treaty, the emphasis was on highlighting the word ( wetland ) in order to convey the message of the wetlands requirements, to the audience.

