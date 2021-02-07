Iran’s Razi Covo-Pars vaccine complies with WHO instructions: Minister

Speaking in the ceremony to unveil the new vaccine for COVID-19, Khavazi said that Razi institute has chosen one of the best platforms, i.e. recombinant platform, which does not enter any viruses into the body and that the method is being used by several companies in the world.

He also said that the vaccine has been made by a special team of physicians, pharmacists, veterinarians, and chemists at Razi Institute and fully complies with the instructions of the WHO and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Razi Covo-Pars vaccine has been produced under the supervision of Iran’s Ministry of Health and in cooperation with FDA, hoping that it will successfully pass the 1st and 2nd clinical human trials.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish