Int'l Exhibit of Plastic Industry kicks off in Tehran

The International 'Iran Plast Exhibition' is the biggest plastic industry event in the region.

Ambassadors of Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Iraq, Armenia, Kenya, Bangladesh, Thailand, Afghanistan and Venezuela attended the event.

Some 67 companies in raw materials, 26 ones in machinery and equipment, 97 in products and 10 others in technical and engineering services participated in the exhibition.

Simultaneous with 'Iran Plast' a virtual exhibit is also underway for three weeks in presence of 73 domestic and 2 foreign companies.

The International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Machinery and Equipment will work until February 10 in Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds.

